Famous birthdays for July 20: Sandra Oh, Julianne Hough

July 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- Macedonian leader Alexander the Great in 356 B.C.
-- Austrian monk/pioneering botanist Gregor Johann Mendel in 1822
-- New Zealand explorer Edmund Hillary, who in 1953 reached the summit of Mount Everest, in 1919
-- Actor Sally Ann Howes in 1930 (age 88)
-- Author Cormac McCarthy in 1933 (age 85)
-- U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski, D-Md., the longest serving woman in U.S. Congress history, in 1936 (age 82)
-- Actor Diana Rigg in 1938 (age 80)
-- Actor Natalie Wood in 1938
-- Singer Kim Carnes in 1945 (age 73)
-- Guitarist Carlos Santana in 1947 (age 71)
-- Actor Donna Dixon in 1957 (age 61)
-- Rock singer Chris Cornell in 1964
-- Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto in 1966 (age 52)
-- Actor Josh Holloway in 1969 (age 49)
-- Actor Sandra Oh in 1971 (age 47)
-- Actor Omar Epps in 1973 (age 45)
-- Actor Judy Greer in 1975 (age 43)
-- Hockey player Pavel Datsyuk in 1978 (age 40)
-- Model Gisele Bundchen in 1980 (age 38)
-- Actor John Francis Daley in 1985 (age 33)
-- Actor Osirc Chau in 1986 (age 32)
-- Dancer/Julianne Hough in 1988 (age 30)