Famous birthdays for July 20: Sandra Oh, Julianne Hough

July 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Macedonian leader Alexander the Great in 356 B.C.

-- Austrian monk/pioneering botanist Gregor Johann Mendel in 1822

-- New Zealand explorer Edmund Hillary, who in 1953 reached the summit of Mount Everest, in 1919

-- Actor Sally Ann Howes in 1930 (age 88)

-- Author Cormac McCarthy in 1933 (age 85)

-- U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski, D-Md., the longest serving woman in U.S. Congress history, in 1936 (age 82)

-- Actor Diana Rigg in 1938 (age 80)

-- Actor Natalie Wood in 1938

-- Singer Kim Carnes in 1945 (age 73)

-- Guitarist Carlos Santana in 1947 (age 71)

-- Actor Donna Dixon in 1957 (age 61)

-- Rock singer Chris Cornell in 1964

-- Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto in 1966 (age 52)

-- Actor Josh Holloway in 1969 (age 49)

-- Actor Sandra Oh in 1971 (age 47)

-- Actor Omar Epps in 1973 (age 45)

-- Actor Judy Greer in 1975 (age 43)

-- Hockey player Pavel Datsyuk in 1978 (age 40)

-- Model Gisele Bundchen in 1980 (age 38)

-- Actor John Francis Daley in 1985 (age 33)

-- Actor Osirc Chau in 1986 (age 32)

-- Dancer/Julianne Hough in 1988 (age 30)