Asia Argento posts photo with Anthony Bourdain from days before his death

July 20 (UPI) -- Asia Argento posted a personal photo Thursday of late boyfriend Anthony Bourdain.

The 42-year-old Italian actress shared a picture with Bourdain on Instagram that was taken 12 days prior to the celebrity chef and television personality's suicide.

The snapshot shows Argento and Bourdain striking a pose as they sit in a red convertible. Argento included a quote in Italian from Dante Alighieri's Divine Comedy in the caption.

"There is no greater sorrow than to be mindful of the happy time in misery, and that thy Teacher knows. But, if to recognize the earliest root of love in us thou hast so great desire, I will do even as he who weeps and speaks," she wrote.

Argento dated the photo May 27. Bourdain, the host of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, died by suicide June 8 at age 61.

Argento had remembered Bourdain as her "love," "rock" and "protector" in a tweet following the star's death. Terry Crews, Mira Sorvino and other stars defended Argento and the #MeToo movement in an open letter last week after some blamed the actress for Bourdain's suicide.

"[Asia] has been accused of everything from causing her boyfriend's suicide to trying to use her 'survivor status' and the #MeToo movement to advance her career," the stars wrote.

"There has long been a traditional narrative of blaming, vilifying and martyring courageous women. We reject that narrative," they added.