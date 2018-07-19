Kristen Bell spends 38th birthday with Dax Shepard, daughters

July 19 (UPI) -- Kristen Bell spent her 38th birthday with husband Dax Shepard and their two daughters.

The actress said in an Instagram post Thursday that her family treated her to breakfast in bed, a new hairdo and a handmade card.

Bell is parent to 5-year-old Lincoln and 3-year-old Delta with Shepard. She shared a slideshow of photos from her breakfast in bed.

"Today I woke up to breakfast in bed, immediately was given a side pony, and handed this beautiful birthday note. THIS is the good place!!!" the star captioned the post.

In lieu of birthday gifts, Bell encouraged her followers to support the Immigrant Families Together fundraiser Delmi Support Team, a crowdfunding effort seeking to reunite detained parents with their children.

"What I really wanted for my birthday this year was a peaceful feeling," she said on Instagram.

Shepard wished Bell a happy birthday in a sweet post on his own account.

"Happy Birthday to my number one #roaddog @kristenanniebell. I have witnessed nearly 1/3 of your life, and what an example it has been :)," the 43-year-old actor wrote.

Bell's The Good Place co-stars Jameela Jamil and D'Arcy Carden also dedicated posts to the actress online.

"Happy Birthday to our leader. I steal all my acting faces from you. @kristenanniebell," Jamil wrote.

"i like everything about you, you cute lil freak. Happy birthday," Carden captioned a photo with Bell.