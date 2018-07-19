Famous birthdays for July 19: Jared Padalecki, Anthony Edwards

July 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- American firearms inventor Samuel Colt in 1814
-- French painter Edgar Degas in 1834
-- Dr. Charles H. Mayo, co-founder of the Mayo Clinic, in 1865
-- Author A.J. Cronin in 1896
-- Former U.S. Sen. George McGovern of South Dakota (1972 Democratic presidential nominee) in 1922
-- Former CIA agent/author Philip Agee in 1935
-- Singer Vikki Carr in 1941 (age 77)
-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Ilie Nastase in 1946 (age 72)
-- Musician Bernie Leadon (Eagles) in 1947 (age 71)
-- Queen guitarist Brian May in 1947 (age 71)
-- Actor Anthony Edwards in 1962 (age 56)
-- Sportscaster Stuart Scott in 1965
-- Actor Benedict Cumberbatch in 1976 (age 42)
-- Actor Jared Padalecki in 1982 (age 36)
-- Actor Trai Byers in 1983 (age 35)
-- Model Romee Strijd in 1995 (age 23)