Famous birthdays for July 19: Jared Padalecki, Anthony Edwards

By UPI Staff  |  July 19, 2018 at 3:00 AM
July 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- American firearms inventor Samuel Colt in 1814

-- French painter Edgar Degas in 1834

-- Dr. Charles H. Mayo, co-founder of the Mayo Clinic, in 1865

-- Author A.J. Cronin in 1896

-- Former U.S. Sen. George McGovern of South Dakota (1972 Democratic presidential nominee) in 1922

-- Former CIA agent/author Philip Agee in 1935

-- Singer Vikki Carr in 1941 (age 77)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Ilie Nastase in 1946 (age 72)

-- Musician Bernie Leadon (Eagles) in 1947 (age 71)

-- Queen guitarist Brian May in 1947 (age 71)

-- Actor Anthony Edwards in 1962 (age 56)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Sportscaster Stuart Scott in 1965

-- Actor Benedict Cumberbatch in 1976 (age 42)

-- Actor Jared Padalecki in 1982 (age 36)

-- Actor Trai Byers in 1983 (age 35)

-- Model Romee Strijd in 1995 (age 23)

File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI
