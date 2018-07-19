Dominic Cooper: Reuniting with ex Amanda Seyfried was 'nice'

July 19 (UPI) -- Dominic Cooper says it was "nice" to reunite with ex-girlfriend Amanda Seyfried on their new movie.

The 40-year-old English actor said in the August issue of Attitude that he enjoyed working with Seyfried on the Mamma Mia! sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which opens in theaters Friday.

"She's a friend. It was always going to be OK. You just have to be delicate with those situations," he told the magazine.

Cooper and Seyfried dated from 2008 to 2011 after meeting on the set of Mamma Mia!, which opened in 2008. Seyfried married Thomas Sadoski in March 2017. Her daughter was born the same month.

"She's married now and has a beautiful child," Cooper said. "We knew we were going to be working together [again] on a set, going back to a part which was certainly going to remind us of 10 years earlier, but I know her family, I know her mum, who was there a lot."

"It was a pleasant atmosphere," he added. "It was really interesting to see how different our lives are after 10 years. It is a long time and it was nice to spend time [with her]."

Seyfried, 32, told The Mirror this week that she and Cooper remain friends.

"We split about three years after the movie came out and after we split we became really close friends," the 32-year-old actress said.

"The last time I'd seen him was when I hung out with him on my 30th birthday. So it wasn't weird seeing him again," she added.

Cooper and Seyfried play Sky and Sophie in Mamma Mia! and its sequel, which co-stars Colin Firth, Andy Garcia, Lily James, Stellan Skarsgard and Pierce Brosnan. Brosnan celebrated his 25th anniversary as a couple with wife Keely Shaye Brosnan on Thursday.