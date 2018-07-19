Ciara, Russell Wilson attend ESPY Awards after honeymoon

July 19 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Ciara and Russell Wilson returned to the red carpet Wednesday following their honeymoon.

The 32-year-old singer and 29-year-old NFL star attended the 2018 ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles after visiting Cape Town, South Africa, last week.

Ciara turned heads in a formfitting yellow dress with a thigh-high slit, while Wilson wore a navy jacket with a black shirt, pants and sneakers. The couple stayed close as they posed for photos.

Wilson presented an award during the ceremony, where he and Ciara met comedian The Shiggy Show. Wilson and Ciara had posted a video of themselves dancing to Drake's hit "In My Feelings" during their honeymoon after The Shiggy Show sparked the online dance challenge #InMyFeelingsChallenge.

"When @TheShiggyShow trying to #LevelUp and take a pic w @Ciara... my girl," Wilson captioned a video of himself and Ciara meeting The Shiggy Show. "U lucky I like ur Lil shiggy dance. Next time u gettin da stiff arm. #DoTheShiggy."

Ciara and Wilson married in July 2016, but didn't take their honeymoon until this month following their second wedding anniversary. The couple marked their anniversary by dedicating sweet posts to each other on Instagram.

"2 Years Baby! Im looking forward to Forever with you. #HappyAnniversary My Love @DangeRussWilson," Ciara wrote.

Ciara is parent to 14-month-old daughter Sienna Princess with Wilson and 4-year-old son Future Zahir with ex-fiancé Future. She released a single and music video Wednesday for "Level Up," her first new single in three years.