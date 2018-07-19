Anna Wintour's daughter has second wedding in Italy

July 19 (UPI) -- Anna Wintour's daughter had an intimate second wedding ceremony in Italy.

E! News reported Bee Shaffer, 30, married Francesco Carrozzini again in Portofino after tying the knot in New York last week.

Shaffer and Carrozzini said their "I dos" in front of a small group of family and friends, according to WWD. Carrozzini's aunt Carla Sozzani and family friend Lapo Elkann were among the guests.

Shaffer wore an ivory lace gown with a matching veil, while Carrozzini sported a blue, double-breasted suit and navy tie. Carrozzini changed into casual clothes to visit his mother's grave after the ceremony.

Shaffer and Carrozzini initially wed July 14 at Wintour's home in Long Island with designer Donatella Versace, actor Colin Firth and other stars in attendance.The couple had a strict no social media policy during their wedding.

Shaffer is the daughter of Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, while Carrozzini's late mom was the editor-in-chief of Italian Vogue. The couple confirmed their engagement in March 2017, according to People.