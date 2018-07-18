WWE's New Day on Hogan: 'We find it difficult to simply forget'

July 18 (UPI) -- WWE tag team The New Day, consisting of African-American superstars Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E, have commented on Hulk Hogan being reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame after the living legend was fired over the use of racial slurs.

Hogan was re-added to the Hall of Fame on Sunday following a three year suspension. The professional wrestling icon was also backstage during WWE's pay-per-view event Extreme Rules where he apologized to the main roster of performers for what he said.

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, was fired from WWE in July 2015 after he was heard using racial slurs to describe his daughter Brooke's then beau in a 2012 sex tape. Hogan's name was removed from the WWE website and he was no longer listed as a member of its Hall of Fame.

"To the WWE universe and whoever else it may concern. This will be the only statement we will make regarding Hogan's reinstatement into WWE's Hall of Fame. We do not wish to spend the energy debating the point, because between our kids, our external ventures and this job, our energy is spread thin enough already," the statement, shared on the Twitter accounts of Kingston, Woods and Big E on Wednesday said.

"How do we feel? Indifferent. We are not happy, or sad, angry or resentful. Who WWE puts into the HOF is totally and completely up to the company and from a career standpoint, there is no argument on whether or not Hogan should have his place. We have no problem with his re-induction in the slightest degree. It is impossible to even begin to mention the history and evolution of the business without mentioning his name and accolades," the statement continued.

"On a personal level, when someone makes racist and hateful comments about any race or group of people, especially to the degree that Hogan made about our people, we find it difficult to simply forget, regardless of how long ago it was, or the situation in which those comments were made. But we also do not respond with more feelings of hate. Instead, we just do not associate with the people who convey or have conveyed this negative and hurtful mindset. This instance will be no different. Perhaps if we see him make a genuine effort to change, then maybe our opinion will change with him. Time will tell."

The statement ended with The New Day proclaiming that Hogan's reinstatement will have no effect on their ability to perform and entertain in the ring.

It remains unclear if Hogan will become more involved with WWE in the future, or if he will be featured once again on WWE programming.