'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' to be adapted as stage musical

July 18 (UPI) -- Popular film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants will be adapted as a stage musical.

The Hollywood Reporter said Tuesday that a stage production of the 2005 movie starring Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel is being developed.

Blue Spruce Productions has acquired the live theatrical rights from Alcon Entertainment and Alloy Entertainment, which co-produced the big-screen film. Tony Award-winning producer Scott Delman is leading the project.

Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson and Alloy Entertainment president Les Morgenstein said their respective companies would maintain an option to invest in and co-produce the musical, according to Deadline.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is based on the Ann Brashares novel of the same name. Brashares confirmed plans for the stage musical adaptation by re-tweeting the news on her account.

The original Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie was followed by the sequel The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Part 2 in 2008. Bledel, who played Lena Kaligaris, shared hopes in April for a third film.