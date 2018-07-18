Marvel announces 'Black Panther' comic book spinoff 'Shuri'

July 18 (UPI) -- Marvel has announced a new comic book series centered around Shuri, the tech-genius sister of Black Panther.

The series titled Shuri, will launch in October with a creative team consisting of Afrofuturist author Nnedi Okorafor whose previously penned Black Panther: Long Live the King and Wakanda Forever, along with artist Leonardo Romero, known for his work on Immortal Hulk.

Shuri will be seen dealing with the absence of Black Panther who is traveling through space in order to explore the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda.

"Shuri will bring a domestic conflict to the princess's table -- while she is the most at home in her lab, working to keep her country at the forefront of science and technology, Wakanda is missing its leader. Without T'Challa around, Shuri will have to decide if she will forego her own passions in order to stand up for her nation," read the synopsis.

Marvel released a number of promotional artwork for the series including one of Shuri standing against a background that includes Marvel characters such as Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Ant-Man and Hulk.

"[Shuri is] an African young woman of genius level intelligence who is obsessed with technology and has traveled spiritually so far into the past that she's seen Wakanda before it was Wakanda. The Ancestors call her Ancient Future. And she's super ambitious. What do I love about her? All that and more," Okorafor said while speaking to Bustle about the character. "She's a character in the Marvel Universe who really sings to me."

Marvel will release more details concerning the series during the Next Big Thing panel at the San Diego Comic-Con.

Actress Letitia Wright portrayed Shuri onscreen in Marvel films Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.