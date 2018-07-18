Logan Paul says Chloe Bennet helped him 'grow as a human'

July 18 (UPI) -- YouTube star Logan Paul posted on Instagram a tribute to his girlfriend, actress Chloe Bennet, for always being supportive.

"I never thought it was possible but this girl has won my heart. One of the MANY reasons I love Chloe: over the past year she's experienced ALL my ups & all my downs and as most of you know... mainly downs BUT she never turned her back on me," Paul said Tuesday alongside a photo of himself touching Bennet's nose during what looks like a photo shoot.

"She didn't publicly shame me, and she didn't hop on the 'I Hate Logan Paul' bandwagon... Instead, she stuck her neck out for me, risked her career and personal friendships, and chose to help me grow as a human being & educate me on how to use my platform more responsibly... WHICHHHH all allowed me to learn from my mistakes, because she saw something special in me," he continued.

"To anyone giving her a hard time, please do not hold Chloe accountable for MY actions in the past; instead recognize her efforts to help me become a better man & do good on this floating rock. That's a queen right there. My queen. Love ya girlfriend. Sorry for being cheesy AFFF @ChloeBennet #Chlogan," Logan concluded.

Bennet, known for portraying Daisy Johnson on ABC's Marvel series, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., confirmed on Twitter recently that she was dating Logan.

The pair have been linked together since July 2017 when they were seen getting close while in Hawaii.

Paul faced backlash in January when he uploaded a now deleted video to YouTube of himself visiting the Aokigahara forest in Japan, infamously known as the suicide forest. The video featured footage of an apparent suicide victim.