Leslie Jones calls out Jessica Alba, Honest Company after 'nightmare' order

July 18 (UPI) -- Leslie Jones is done with Jessica Alba's Honest Company after experiencing a "nightmare" order.

The 50-year-old actress and comedian called out Alba and her company Tuesday on Twitter after her order was delayed.

"Ok @Honest you just lost a good customer," Jones wrote before addressing Alba directly.

"@jessicaalba please address your company that is not doing good business," she added. "I have use your company for more than three years now and these last three orders have been a nightmare! I have spend too much money here for that to happen!"

Alba personally apologized in a tweet just hours after Jones' post.

"Omg! I'm so so sorry you haven't had a great experience. We are all over this issue and will make it right," the 37-year-old actress wrote.

"I am so appreciative and grateful to you for being a loyal Honest fan over the years, especially as we go through these growing pains," she said. "I'm a huge fan of yours."

The Honest Company also apologized on its official Twitter account Tuesday night. The company said Jones' order was delayed because her item is "handmade and can take 1-3 days to process."

"next day air should not be a [expletive] option," Jones responded Wednesday. "it should be made clear that the order is sent after processing which you don't do. It's not overnight if it gets there in a week. you charging me damn near 50 dollars for. The last three orders were late. It wasn't like that before."

Alba launched The Honest Company, a consumer goods company focused on non-toxic household products, in 2011. The company, which was valued at $1.7 billion as of August 2015, recalled baby wipes in May due to possible mold.