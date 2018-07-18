Google honors conductor Kurt Masur with new Doodle

July 18 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating world-renowned conductor, Maestro Kurt Masur, on what would have been his 91st birthday with a new Doodle.

Masur was born in Brzeg, Poland, and studied music in Easy Germany where he trained as a pianist, organist, cellist and percussionist. Masur, after damaging a tendon in his right hand, began to focus on conducting instead of playing instruments.

"Beyond numerous musical distinctions and titles, Masur received global cultural and humanitarian honors including Grand Officer of the Legion of Honor from the French government, New York City Cultural Ambassador, Commander Cross of Merit of the Polish Republic, Honorary Citizen of Brieg, the Leo Baeck Medal for promoting tolerance and social justice, and a Goldene Henne award for public policy work," Google said about his career.

Masur, who believed that music could bring people closer together, is also best known for leading the New York Philharmonic in a performance of Brahm's German Requiem during a televised memorial for the Sept. 11 attacks.

Google's homepage features Masur conducting, showing how he led without a baton due to his hand injury.