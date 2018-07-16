WWE Extreme Rules: Lashley defeats Reigns, Rousey attacks

July 16 (UPI) -- Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley finally met in a one-on-one match Sunday at Extreme Rules to determine who is the top competitor on Raw.

The bout was a war between two heavyweights looking to assert themselves as the top prospect to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

Reigns, confident in his ability, took the fight to Lashley and seemed poised to win throughout following a number of hard-hitting maneuvers including multiple Superman Punches and one sequence where The Big Dog tossed Lashley violently out of the ring.

Lashley never gave up however, and when Reigns was getting ready to deliver his Spear, answered back a sudden Spear of his own in order to level Reigns and pin him for the three count.

Lashley on the Extreme Rules post-show, demanded a match against Lesnar and declared himself at the top of the food chain on Raw. General manager Kurt Angle had earlier announced that he had given Lesnar an ultimatum, either Lesnar agrees to an opponent, or he will strip The Beast of his Universal Championship.

Also at Extreme Rules, Alexa Bliss defended her Raw Women's Championship against Nia Jax in an Extreme Rules Match meaning anything was allowed. Ronda Rousey viewed the bout as a member of the audience from ringside, still serving her 30-day suspension for attacking Bliss on Raw after she screwed over the former UFC Champion from becoming Raw Women's Champion.

Bliss, who had Mickie James in her corner while Jax had Rousey's friend Natalya in hers, eventually teamed up with James to gang up on Natalya which sent Rousey in a rage.

Rousey then jumped over the barricade and joined the match, viciously attacking James before she set her eyes on the champion. Bliss, following a chase, was saved by a recovering James who used a kendo stick to take Rousey out.

Bliss and James then focused on Jax, attacking her steel chairs with Bliss ending things after a delivering a DDT onto a chair to retain the Raw Women's Championship.

On the Smackdown Live side of things, AJ Styles defended his WWE Championship against Rusev in a highly-competitive match where both superstars were pushed to their limits.

Rusev, who was competing in his first WWE Championship match, hurt his left leg during the bout which would hinder him later when trying to punish Styles with his Accolade submission maneuver.

After Rusev's personal singer Aiden English helped The Bulgarian Brute reach the turnbuckle to stop Styles' Calf Crusher, English took off the padding on the turnbuckle. This worked against Rusev, however, who's face was knocked into the exposed metal part, with Styles then delivering a Phenomenal Forearm for the victory.

Other moments from Extreme Rules included Andrade 'Cien' Almas defeating Sin Cara during the Kickoff Show; SAnitY defeating The New Day in a Tables Match during the Kickoff Show, The B-Team defeating Woken Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions; Finn Balor defeating Constable Baron Corbin; Smackdown Women's Champion successfully defending her title against Asuka; Shinsuke Nakamura defeating Jeff Hardy to become the new United States Champion; The Bludgeon Brothers successfully defending their Smackdown Tag Team Championship against Team Hell No; Dolph Ziggler successfully defending his Intercontinental Championship against Seth Rollins in a 30-Minute Iron Man Match; and Kevin Owens defeating Braun Strowman in a Cage Match only after The Monster Among Men threw Owens off the top of the cage onto a table.