Paris Jackson on her sexuality: 'I came out when I was 14'

July 16 (UPI) -- Paris Jackson says she's been open about her sexuality for years.

The 20-year-old model and actress set the record straight Monday on Instagram Stories after several news outlets reported her as coming out as bisexual.

"i came out when i was 14.." Jackson corrected in a post on Instagram Stories.

"i've referred to the community as 'my fellow LGBTQ+' on stage before. i've talked about having a crush on girls when i was 8 in my Rolling Stone article. there are pictures of me kissing girls online," she added. "why are people just now saying this is news?"

Jackson also clarified she doesn't label her sexuality.

"and i'm not 'bisexual,'" she wrote. "i just love people for people. i don't label myself so please don't label me. thank you!"

Jackson's reported coming out made headlines Sunday after the model hosted an impromptu Q&A with fans. One person asked Jackson if she is bi.

"that's what you guys call it so i guess but who needs labels," the star responded, according to the Toronto Sun.

Jackson, the daughter of late singer Michael Jackson, voiced her frustration with the headlines Monday on Twitter.

"EVERYONE HAS KNOWN FOR YEARS I CAME OUT WHEN I WAS 14," she wrote before adding, "WHY IS THIS A THING."