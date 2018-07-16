Nathan Fillion stars as Nathan Drake in 'Uncharted' fan film

July 16 (UPI) -- Nathan Fillion portrays treasure hunter Nathan Drake in a fan-made film based on Sony's Uncharted video game series.

The project was directed by filmmaker Allan Ungar (Gridlocked) who uploaded the 15-minute clip to YouTube on Monday.

The fan film features Fillion's Drake being interrogated by a group of mercenaries before he breaks loose and escapes with information regarding the lost treasure of the Flor de la Mar.

Other characters from the video game series make appearances including Drake's partner Sully, portrayed by Stephen Lang (Avatar) and Drake's love interest Elena, portrayed by Mircea Monroe (Book Club).

The fan film captures the fun and humor of the series, and includes an action sequence that mimics how shoot-outs take place in the game.

Sony is still developing an Uncharted film helmed by Stranger Things director Shawn Levy which features Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland in the lead role.

"Here's this incredible property, it's out there, and no one has done anything with it yet. Brilliant characters, gripping stories, tailor made for me -- add in Allan's passion for Uncharted, and talent -- why wouldn't we?" Fillion said in a statement to IGN about the fan film.

"I've been a huge fan of this franchise since it started back in 2007. I was still in school and remember thinking that it was going to change both the gaming landscape and the way we experience immersive storytelling," Ungar said. "While the set pieces were always incredibly fun and inventive, it was the importance of character and story that really hooked me. You were able to put yourself in the shoes of someone that embodied everything we love about heroes, including their flaws. Over the years I always felt that if it was ever adapted into a film or series, there was only one guy out there that could play the part. Turns out I wasn't the only one."

The Uncharted video game series, which has appeared exclusively on Sony's PlayStation consoles, wrapped up Drake's story in 2016's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. The series continued with two new protagonists, Chloe and Nadine in 2017's Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.