Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter Jasmine how to swim in new photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson posted on Instagram a photo of himself teaching his 2-year-old daughter Jasmine how to swim.

The photo features the actor guiding a smiling Jasmine inside a swimming pool while shirtless.

"Great to recharge the batteries this weekend, back home with all my girls and teaching this lil' tornado how to swim," Johnson captioned the image on Sunday.

"Took my shirt off and she said, Daddy I like it your brown boobies," he continued. "Thank you baby, but daddy has pecs, not boobies. #KickThoseLegs #UseThoseArms #MrBrownBoobs."

Johnson shares Jasmine and his newborn daughter Tiana Gia with longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian. Johnson is also a parent to 16-year-old daughter Simone whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Johnson is known for frequently featuring Jasmine on his Instagram, including photos of how he celebrated Women's Day with her.

Johnson made headlines in June when he posted on Instagram a photo of himself feeding Hashian as she breastfed Tiana Gia. Hashian gave birth to Tiana Gia in April.