Kensington Palace releases photos from Prince Louis' christening

July 15 (UPI) -- Britain's Kensington Palace released on social media Sunday family photos from the recent christening of Prince Louis, the third child of Prince William and his wife Kate.

"The duke and duchess of Cambridge have released four official photographs to mark the christening of Prince Louis on Monday 9th July. The photographs were taken by Matt Holyoak at Clarence House, following Prince Louis' christening," the palace tweeted.

The post featured an indoor photo of the duchess holding her infant, while smiling and sitting on a sofa. Her husband and children -- 3-year-old Princess Charlotte and 4-year-old Prince George -- are at her sides. Standing around her are Prince Harry and his new bride Meghan Markle, William and Harry's father Prince Charles, Charles' wife Camilla and other members of the royal family.

Another snapshot shows Kate holding her son, who is wearing a cream-colored dressing gown, in an outdoor setting.

Also posted was a portrait of William and Kate with their three children.

The final photo shows William and Kate sitting indoors with their kids, as well as Harry and Meghan, and Charles and Camilla.

Kate was quoted as saying Louis was "very relaxed and peaceful" during his christening at St. James' Palace in London.

The 11-week-old prince napped through the 40-minute service in the duchess of Cambridge's arms as she stood alongside her husband, who held the hands of George and Charlotte.

This was the first time Louis appeared in public with both of his parents and his siblings.