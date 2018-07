July 14 (UPI) -- Model Kate Upton has announced via Instagram that she is pregnant with her first child.

"#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander," Upton captioned Saturday's photo of her wearing a red jacket and pants, with a white tank top and sunglasses.

There was no word on the baby's sex or anticipated birth date.

Upton, 26, married Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander, 35, in November in Italy.