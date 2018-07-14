Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for July 14: Conor McGregor, Jane Lynch

By UPI Staff  |  July 14, 2018 at 3:00 AM
July 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Austrian painter Gustav Klimt in 1862

-- Cartoonist William Hanna in 1910

-- Folk singer Woody Guthrie in 1912

-- Gerald Ford, 38th president of the United States, in 1913

-- Swedish film director Ingmar Bergman in 1918

-- Actor Harry Dean Stanton in 1926 (age 92)

-- TV news commentator John Chancellor in 1927

-- Football star/actor Roosevelt "Rosey" Grier in 1932 (age 86)

-- Evangelist Franklin Graham in 1952 (age 66)

-- Actor/director Eric Laneuville in 1952 (age 66)

-- Film producer Joel Silver in 1952 (age 66)

-- Actor Jane Lynch in 1960 (age 58)

-- Actor Matthew Fox in 1966 (age 52)

-- R&B singer and reality star Tameka Harris in 1975 (age 43)

-- Black Eye Peas rapper Jaime "Taboo" Gomez in 1975 (age 43)

-- Princess Victoria of Sweden in 1977 (age 41)

-- Dancer Peta Murgatroyd in 1986 (age 32)

-- Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds in 1987 (age 31)

-- MMA fighter Conor McGregor in 1988 (age 30)

-- Singer Bibi Bourelly in 1994 (age 24)

