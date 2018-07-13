Famous birthdays for July 13: Colton Haynes, Patrick Stewart

July 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- U.S. businessman John Jacob Astor IV in 1864
-- Dave Garroway, a host of TV's Today Show, in 1913
-- Former HUD Secretary, congressman and pro football star Jack Kemp in 1935
-- Actor Bob Crane in 1928
-- Actor Patrick Stewart in 1940 (age 78)
-- Actor Harrison Ford in 1942 (age 76)
-- Musician Roger McGuinn in 1942 (age 76)
-- Rubik's Cube inventor Erno Rubik in 1944 (age 74)
-- Comedian Cheech Marin in 1946 (age 72)
-- Sports commentator Tony Kornheiser in 1948 (age 70)
-- Actor Didi Conn in 1951 (age 67)
-- Country singer Louise Mandrell in 1954 (age 64)
-- Screenwriter/director Cameron Crowe in 1957 (age 61)
-- Actor Ken Jeong in 1969 (age 49)
-- Actor Colton Haynes in 1988 (age 30)
-- Actor Leo Howard in 1997 (age 21)
-- Actor Wyatt Oleff in 2003 (age 15)