Famous birthdays for July 13: Colton Haynes, Patrick Stewart

By UPI Staff  |  July 13, 2018 at 3:00 AM
July 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- U.S. businessman John Jacob Astor IV in 1864

-- Dave Garroway, a host of TV's Today Show, in 1913

-- Former HUD Secretary, congressman and pro football star Jack Kemp in 1935

-- Actor Bob Crane in 1928

-- Actor Patrick Stewart in 1940 (age 78)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Harrison Ford in 1942 (age 76)

-- Musician Roger McGuinn in 1942 (age 76)

-- Rubik's Cube inventor Erno Rubik in 1944 (age 74)

-- Comedian Cheech Marin in 1946 (age 72)

-- Sports commentator Tony Kornheiser in 1948 (age 70)

-- Actor Didi Conn in 1951 (age 67)

-- Country singer Louise Mandrell in 1954 (age 64)

File Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/UPI

-- Screenwriter/director Cameron Crowe in 1957 (age 61)

-- Actor Ken Jeong in 1969 (age 49)

-- Actor Colton Haynes in 1988 (age 30)

-- Actor Leo Howard in 1997 (age 21)

-- Actor Wyatt Oleff in 2003 (age 15)

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
