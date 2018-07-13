Home / Entertainment News

Dwayne Johnson says there is 'no need' to talk to Tyrese Gibson

By Wade Sheridan  |  July 13, 2018 at 9:17 AM
July 13 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson appeared on Watch What Happens Live Thursday and discussed how he doesn't see the point in having a conversation with his Fast and Furious co-star Tyrese Gibson.

Johnson had a high-profile feud with Gibson in October after Gibson criticized the former WWE star for causing Fast and Furious 9 to be delayed over one year to make way for a spinoff film starring Johnson and Jason Statham set for release on July 26, 2019.

"That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I'd been friends with Tyrese for a very long time," Johnson told host Andy Cohen in response to a question from a fan asking if the pair had spoken.

"I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it. It was really one-sided, and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media and apparently he was going through some stuff too in his personal life, but no, we haven't talked and I don't see where we would," he continued.

"To me, there's no need to have a conversation."

Gibson previously said that his main issue with Johnson was how he was appearing selfish with his spinoff project.

"The truth is, I just wish he was releasing it at a different time," Gibson said at the time to TMZ. "I just got a problem with Dwayne, it appears that he's being selfish, it appears that he's so focused on furthering his own self-interests."

Johnson, who also had a highly publicized on-set feud with Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel, said in April that he wasn't quite sure if he would star in the ninth entry of the series.

