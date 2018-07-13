Backstreet Boys perform fan favorites on 'Good Morning America'

July 13 (UPI) -- Backstreet Boys performed fan favorite songs on Friday's episode of Good Morning America.

The boy band took to the stage at Party in the Park in New York as part of the ABC morning show's Summer Concert Series.

The Backstreet Boys performed their hits "I Want It That Way," "Everybody" and "Larger Than Life," as well as the new single "Don't Go Breaking My Heart." They also discussed their new music and Las Vegas residency in an interview.

"We're doing some new music that resonates, that people like. They're enjoying it and you get to perform it in front of a crowd like this? We love it," Kevin Richardson said.

AJ McLean confirmed the group will extend its residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood through April 2019.

"April's the very, very last month," the singer said. "We're back this summer and also in the fall. What was supposed to be nine shows is now, like, 90 shows."

Chatting with @backstreetboys about new music, their Vegas residency (which ends in April!!!), and much more!#BACKSTREETBOYSonGMA pic.twitter.com/I4ckV3rwIJ — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 13, 2018

The Backstreet Boys thanked fans in a tweet following their performance.

"THANK YOU NEW YORK CITY! #BACKSTREETBOYSonGMA @GMA," the group wrote.

🎶Everybody, rock your body right

Backstreet's back alright 🎶



.@backstreetboys are rocking our @KingsHawaiian Party in the Park! #BACKSTREETBOYSonGMA pic.twitter.com/cwfnQNsDey — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 13, 2018

The Backstreet Boys released their debut, self-titled album in 1996, and have since released seven additional albums. "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," which debuted in May, is the group's first new single since 2013.