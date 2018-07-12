'Fortnite' Season 5 launches with new areas, all-terrain golf cart

July 12 (UPI) -- Developer Epic Games' popular free-to-play online multiplayer shooter Fortnite entered into Season 5 Thursday, introducing a number of new aspects to the game including new areas and a usable vehicle.

Additions to the battle royale title include new areas that have appeared on Fortnite's map such as a desert outpost region called Paradise Palms and a gold course known as Lazy Links.

The new vehicle is a golf cart named the ATK, which stands for All Terrain Kart. The golf cart can hold up to four players, has drifting speed boosts and has a roof that players can use as a bounce pad.

Scattered throughout the map are rifts that teleport players to a different point on the map where they can then parachute back down to the ground. Players can also find other objects such as a viking ship and ancient statues.

Epic released a cinematic trailer for Season 5 on Thursday that features a real-life man teleported into Fortnite along with some of Season 5's new items including the golf cart and viking ship.

"Worlds collide in Season 5! A viking ship, desert outpost, and ancient statues have appeared on the island, changing the world of Fortnite as we know it. Hop in an ATK (All Terrain Kart) with your squad and uncover all new mysteries and locations," reads the description for Season 5.

Fortnite, which was recently added to the Nintendo Switch, generated nearly $300 million through the sale of in-app purchases such as costumes and dance moves for the month of April.