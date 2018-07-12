Emily Ratajkowski shows off two-stone engagement ring

July 12 (UPI) -- Emily Ratajkowski is giving fans a glimpse of her massive, two-stone engagement ring.

The 27-year-old model and actress shared a first photo of the ring Wednesday following her wedding to Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski displayed her engagement ring and gold wedding band in a picture on Instagram. Bear-McClard, an actor and producer known for Good Time, can be seen in the background.

Fans left comments about the large and unique ring, which features both a princess-cut and teardrop diamond.

"Wowwww. Thats a different one," one person wrote.

"You need a stand and wheels to help hold your hand up with that big rock," another added.

Ratajkowski also showed off the ring a selfie.

Ratajkowski married Bear-McClard in February after a few weeks of dating. The couple exchanged vows front of a handful of friends at a courthouse in New York.

"People came after my marriage, like, 'Wow. I give it three weeks.' I'm like, 'What?'" Ratajkowski said in the June issue of Marie Claire.

"No one can take women seriously on any choices that they make, especially if they're unique to them and they don't play into the way we think women should get married. It's a constant writing-off," she added.

Ratajkowski came to fame after starring in Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" music video. She has since appeared in the movies Gone Girl, We Are Your Friends and I Feel Pretty.