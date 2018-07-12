Home / Entertainment News

Christina Applegate to star in, executive produce Netflix series 'Dead to Me'

By Wade Sheridan  |  July 12, 2018 at 1:55 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Christina Applegate is set to star in and executive produce a dark-comedy series on Netflix titled Dead to Me.

The show will follow Applegate as a widow with a dark sense of humor who develops a friendship with a free spirit who has a surprising secret, the streaming service announced in a press release.

Netflix has given Dead to Me a 10-episode straight-to-series order, Deadline reported.

Applegate is executive producing alongside Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jessica Elbaum and showrunner Liz Feldman. Filming is set to begin this fall in Los Angeles.

Applegate previously worked with Ferrell and McKay on comedy film Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and its sequel, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Chloe Bennet confirms she is dating YouTube star Logan Paul Chloe Bennet confirms she is dating YouTube star Logan Paul
Emily Ratajkowski shows off two-stone engagement ring Emily Ratajkowski shows off two-stone engagement ring
'Fortnite' Season 5 launches with new areas, all-terrain golf cart 'Fortnite' Season 5 launches with new areas, all-terrain golf cart
Famous birthdays for July 12: Michelle Rodriguez, Malala Yousafzai Famous birthdays for July 12: Michelle Rodriguez, Malala Yousafzai
Millie Bobby Brown dances after health update: 'Nearly healed' Millie Bobby Brown dances after health update: 'Nearly healed'