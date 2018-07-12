Christina Applegate to star in, executive produce Netflix series 'Dead to Me'

July 12 (UPI) -- Christina Applegate is set to star in and executive produce a dark-comedy series on Netflix titled Dead to Me.

The show will follow Applegate as a widow with a dark sense of humor who develops a friendship with a free spirit who has a surprising secret, the streaming service announced in a press release.

Netflix has given Dead to Me a 10-episode straight-to-series order, Deadline reported.

Applegate is executive producing alongside Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jessica Elbaum and showrunner Liz Feldman. Filming is set to begin this fall in Los Angeles.

Applegate previously worked with Ferrell and McKay on comedy film Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and its sequel, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.