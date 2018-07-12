Home / Entertainment News

Chloe Bennet confirms she is dating YouTube star Logan Paul

By Wade Sheridan  |  July 12, 2018 at 7:53 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Actress Chloe Bennet has confirmed on Twitter that she is dating YouTube star Logan Paul.

Bennet said Paul is one of her best friends while replying to fan on Twitter Wednesday who asked if the pair were romantically linked and why.

"Cause he's kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as [expletive] in all the best ways, a big dork, and he's one of my best friends," Bennet said.

"It doesn't make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn't have too. He's changed my life for the better and I've done the same for him."

The fan's question comes after Bennet and Paul were recently seen kissing on Paul's Instagram story. Bennet, 26, and Paul, 23, have been linked together since July 2017 when they were seen getting close while in Hawaii.

Paul faced backlash in January when he uploaded a now deleted video to YouTube of himself visiting the Aokigahara forest in Japan, infamously known as the suicide forest. The video featured footage of an apparent suicide victim.

Bennet is best known for portraying Daisy Johnson on ABC's Marvel series, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Kylie Jenner on Forbes cover for richest self-made women Kylie Jenner on Forbes cover for richest self-made women
Ric Flair undergoes successful intestinal surgery Ric Flair undergoes successful intestinal surgery
Millie Bobby Brown dances after health update: 'Nearly healed' Millie Bobby Brown dances after health update: 'Nearly healed'
Roseanne Barr changes mind about first TV interview since cancellation Roseanne Barr changes mind about first TV interview since cancellation
Famous birthdays for July 12: Michelle Rodriguez, Malala Yousafzai Famous birthdays for July 12: Michelle Rodriguez, Malala Yousafzai