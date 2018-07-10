Ronda Rousey joins 'WWE 2K19' as a playable character

July 10 (UPI) -- Former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion and current WWE star Ronda Rousey has been announced as a playable character in publisher 2K Sports' upcoming video game, WWE 2K19.

Rousey was featured in a cinematic trailer for the game, released Monday, which features the grappler getting ready inside a locker room as she hears encouraging words from her idol, the late, great 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper.

"You're going to give so many people hope. I'm proud of you," Piper, a professional wrestling legend is heard saying to Rousey who pays homage to the WWE Hall of Famer by wearing his black leather jacket, a kilt and a tank-top that says "Rowdy."

Rousey will be available in WWE 2K19 for those who pre-order the title alongside returning WWE veteran Rey Mysterio.

The game is set for release on Oct. 9 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. AJ Styles, the current WWE Champion, is featured on the cover.