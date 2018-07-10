Home / Entertainment News

Millie Bobby Brown dances after health update: 'Nearly healed'

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  July 10, 2018 at 11:00 AM
July 10 (UPI) -- Millie Bobby Brown showed off her dance moves Monday after sharing a happy health update.

The 14-year-old British actress grooved to Drake's single "In My Feelings" in a video on Instagram following her knee injury in June.

The clip shows Brown and Stranger Things director Shawn Levy completing the #InMyFeelingsChallenge. "In My Feelings" inspired an online dance challenge that went viral over the weekend.

"#inmyfeelings @champagnepapi @slevydirect," Brown captioned the post.

The Stranger Things star said in a post the day previous that she is "nearly healed" after splitting her kneecap.

"when your knee is nearly healed and you're the happiest girl," she captioned a photo on Instagram.

Brown skipped the MTV Movie & TV Awards in June due to her injury. She wished her Stranger Things co-stars luck prior to the awards show, where the Netflix series and its stars won several awards.

"I have split my knee cap so from the doctor's orders, he told me to rest up and that means I won't be attending the MTV Awards," the star said in a video. "I hope that Finn, Gaten, Caleb, Sadie and Noah have the best time."

Brown plays Eleven on Stranger Things, which began production on Season 3 in April. The show co-stars Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

