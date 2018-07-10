Jada Pinkett Smith recalls past addiction to sex, alcohol

July 10 (UPI) -- Jada Pinkett Smith is revisiting her past addiction to sex and alcohol.

The 46-year-old actress discussed her propensity to binge on Monday's episode of her Facebook web series, Red Table Talk.

"My sort of addictions jump, they jump around," she said. "When I was younger, I definitely think I had a sex addiction of some kind, yes, that everything could be fixed by sex."

Smith also shared a past problem with alcohol.

"I remember reaching a rock bottom that time I was in the house by myself and I had those two bottles of wine and was going for the third bottle," the star said. "So I went cold turkey."

"That's the thing about me, I can go cold turkey. I am a binger, and I always have to watch myself and just how I can get obsessed with things," she explained.

Smith previously discussed her sexual history during an episode of Red Table Talk in May. She told her daughter, Willow Smith, that she developed an addiction to masturbation when she was younger.

"I actually think I went through a kind of addiction, too, with it," the star said. "And then one day I was like, 'Enough. You're having five orgasms a day.'"

Smith is parent to 17-year-old Willow and 20-year-old son Jaden Smith with her husband, actor Will Smith. Will said in an interview with the Rap Radar podcast last week that he and Smith don't refer to themselves as married anymore.