Home / Entertainment News

George Clooney involved in scooter crash, briefly hospitalized

By Wade Sheridan  |  July 10, 2018 at 7:38 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- George Clooney was briefly hospitalized Tuesday after he was hit by a car while riding his scooter on the Italian island of Sardinia.

Clooney was riding the scooter near Olbia when a car cut across the actor's path at an intersection, resulting in a collision, Lt. Alberto Cicognani of the Carabinieri Italian military force said to NBC News.

Clooney, 57, was then taken to John Paul II hospital after stating he experienced trauma to the pelvis and bruises to one leg and an arm, La Nuova reported. Clooney underwent an MRI but was quickly discharged as he experienced no serious inuries.

Clooney was seen leaving the hospital with his wife Amal Clooney in a private car.

The star is in Sardinia to film upcoming Hulu limited series Catch-22, an adaptation of the classic Joseph Heller novel of the same name.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Ciara, Russell Wilson dance to Drake during honeymoon Ciara, Russell Wilson dance to Drake during honeymoon
Joanna Gaines' daughters snuggle baby Crew in new photos Joanna Gaines' daughters snuggle baby Crew in new photos
Famous birthdays for July 9: Tom Hanks, Courtney Love Famous birthdays for July 9: Tom Hanks, Courtney Love
Justin Bieber confirms he is engaged to Hailey Baldwin Justin Bieber confirms he is engaged to Hailey Baldwin
David Foster's daughters Sara, Erin react to his new engagement David Foster's daughters Sara, Erin react to his new engagement