'Game of Thrones' alum Tom Hopper introduces daughter

July 10 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones alum Tom Hopper is a dad of two.

The 33-year-old British actor introduced daughter Truly Rose on Instagram after welcoming the infant with wife Laura Hopper.

Hopper posted a photo of himself, Laura, Truly and 2-year-old son Freddie Douglas sharing a sweet family moment. The picture shows Laura holding Truly as she and Hopper look on at Freddie while he plays a game.

"So my amazing wife @laurahopperhops gave birth to our second beautiful child," Hopper captioned the post. "Welcome to the world, our baby daughter, Truly Rose Hopper. Weighing 8lb 1oz. Family bed times just got even more cozy."

Hopper followed up by sharing two older photos of himself sharing skin-to-skin contact with Truly at the hospital.

"I feel like the luckiest guy on earth," the star gushed. "There is no feeling like the skin on skin i've had with our beautiful children after their births. An immediate and unique bonding process that is the most beautiful of moments to experience as a parent."

"I feel so lucky to have had this experience with both our babies straight after they were born. Memories that I will treasure forever," he added.

Hopper played Dickon Tarly in Season 7 of Game of Thrones. He is also known for portraying William "Billy Bones" Manderly on the Starz series Black Sails.