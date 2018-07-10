Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for July 10: Sofia Vergara, Fiona Shaw

By UPI Staff  |  July 10, 2018 at 3:00 AM
July 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- Protestant theologian John Calvin in 1509;

-- Painter James Whistler in 1834

-- German brewer Adolphus Busch in 1839

-- Inventor Nikola Tesla in 1856

-- French novelist Marcel Proust in 1871

-- Educator Mary McLeod Bethune in 1875

-- TV news anchor/commentator David Brinkley in 1920

-- Social activist Eunice Kennedy Shriver in 1921

-- Boxer Jake LaMotta in 1921

-- Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins in 1927 (age 91)

-- Author Alice Munro in 1931 (age 87)

-- Musician Ronnie James Dio in 1942

-- Tennis star Arthur Ashe in 1943

-- Actor Ron Glass in 1945

-- Actor Sue Lyon in 1946 (age 72)

-- Folksinger Arlo Guthrie in 1947 (age 71)

-- Actor Phyllis Smith in 1951 (age 67)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Andre Dawson in 1954 (age 64)

-- Actor Fiona Shaw in 1958 (age 60)

-- Football coach Urban Meyer in 1964 (age 54)

-- Country singer Gary Levox (Rascal Flatts) in 1970 (age 48)

-- Singer/TV personality Erika Jayne in 1971 (age 47)

-- Actor Sofia Vergara in 1972 (age 46)

-- Actor Adrian Grenier in 1976 (age 42)

-- Actor Jessica Simpson in 1980 (age 38)

-- Actor Isabela Moner in 2001 (age 17)

