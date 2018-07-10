Famous birthdays for July 10: Sofia Vergara, Fiona Shaw

July 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.
They include:
-- Protestant theologian John Calvin in 1509;
-- Painter James Whistler in 1834
-- German brewer Adolphus Busch in 1839
-- Inventor Nikola Tesla in 1856
-- French novelist Marcel Proust in 1871
-- Educator Mary McLeod Bethune in 1875
-- TV news anchor/commentator David Brinkley in 1920
-- Social activist Eunice Kennedy Shriver in 1921
-- Boxer Jake LaMotta in 1921
-- Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins in 1927 (age 91)
-- Author Alice Munro in 1931 (age 87)
-- Musician Ronnie James Dio in 1942
-- Tennis star Arthur Ashe in 1943
-- Actor Ron Glass in 1945
-- Actor Sue Lyon in 1946 (age 72)
-- Folksinger Arlo Guthrie in 1947 (age 71)
-- Actor Phyllis Smith in 1951 (age 67)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Andre Dawson in 1954 (age 64)
-- Actor Fiona Shaw in 1958 (age 60)
-- Football coach Urban Meyer in 1964 (age 54)
-- Country singer Gary Levox (Rascal Flatts) in 1970 (age 48)
-- Singer/TV personality Erika Jayne in 1971 (age 47)
-- Actor Sofia Vergara in 1972 (age 46)
-- Actor Adrian Grenier in 1976 (age 42)
-- Actor Jessica Simpson in 1980 (age 38)
-- Actor Isabela Moner in 2001 (age 17)