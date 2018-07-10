Drake spotted cheering on Serena Williams at Wimbledon

July 10 (UPI) -- Rapper Drake was seen cheering for Serena Williams Tuesday during her Wimbledon match against Italy's Camila Giorgi.

Drake, while wearing a green hoodie, was said to be invested in the match, smiling while she was winning and showing concern when she was down, TMZ reported.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, defeated Giorgi in three sets, making her one victory away from a spot in the final.

Williams, now married to Alexis Ohanian whom she shares 10-month-old daughter Olympia with, was romantically linked to Drake in 2015. The pair are longtime friends and had previously denied that they were engaged.