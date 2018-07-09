Savannah Chrisley brings boyfriend Nic Kerdiles on family vacation

July 9 (UPI) -- Savannah Chrisley and boyfriend Nic Kerdiles are having "the best time" on a family vacation.

The 20-year-old television personality and 24-year-old NHL prospect are visiting the Bahamas with Chrisley's family.

Chrisley shared a photo Monday on Instagram of herself and Kerdiles striking a pose on a large blue duck statue. She said in the caption they are staying at the SLS Baha Mar in Nassau.

"Y'all...I love adventuring with this man!! @nickerdiles," the star wrote. "We've had THE BEST time at the @slsbahamar in the Bahamas. HIGHLY recommend it!!"

Kerdiles shared a snapshot on his own account with Chrisley and her grandmother, known as Nanny Faye. Chrisley is the daughter of real estate mogul and Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley.

"Rosé all day"- Nanny Faye @slsbahamar," Kerdiles wrote.

Chrisley and Kerdiles arrived in the Bahamas last week after filming their first music video together. The couple star in a video for country singer Matt Stell's song "Prayed for You."

"Y'all!!! @savannahchrisley @toddchrisley @nickerdiles and I shot a video for my song 'Prayed for You,'" Stell announced Monday on Instagram.

Chrisley Knows Best is in the midst of a sixth season on USA Network. The show also features Todd's sons Chase Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley.