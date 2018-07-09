Home / Entertainment News

Lauren Conrad celebrates son's birthday: '1 year with our little guy'

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  July 9, 2018 at 1:27 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Lauren Conrad is celebrating her son's first birthday.

The 32-year-old television personality marked the milestone by throwing a party for Liam, her son with husband William Tell, on Saturday.

Conrad shared a photo on Instagram of Liam digging into his birthday cake. Decorative streamers and a banner reading "Happy Birthday Liam" can be seen in the snapshot.

"Celebrated our sweet Liam's birthday today," Conrad captioned the post.

Celebrated our sweet Liam’s birthday today 🎂

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

The former Hills star dedicated a sweet post to Liam on his official birthday Thursday, July 5.

"Celebrating 1 year with our little guy," she wrote. "Happy Birthday Liam!!"

Celebrating 1 year with our little guy🎂 Happy Birthday Liam!!

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

Conrad said in an interview with People in September that Liam is growing up quickly.

"I think that you can become a little overwhelmed, just being at home with your baby all day," the star said. "But seeing how fast they chance, you realize it's so important not to miss anything."

"It's been great!" she added of motherhood. "Honestly, it's exactly as everyone describes it. It's the best and hardest thing you'll ever do."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Singer Keyshia Cole said she was 'trolling' with fake pregnancy announcement Singer Keyshia Cole said she was 'trolling' with fake pregnancy announcement
Famous birthdays for July 8: Kevin Bacon, Billy Crudup Famous birthdays for July 8: Kevin Bacon, Billy Crudup
Maisie Williams posts on Instagram: 'Goodbye Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams posts on Instagram: 'Goodbye Game of Thrones'
Reports: Justin Bieber is engaged to Hailey Baldwin Reports: Justin Bieber is engaged to Hailey Baldwin
Halsey cries on stage singing 'Him & I' after breakup with G-Eazy Halsey cries on stage singing 'Him & I' after breakup with G-Eazy