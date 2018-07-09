Home / Entertainment News

Kylie Jenner says she 'got rid' of her lip fillers

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  July 9, 2018 at 9:57 AM
July 9 (UPI) -- Kylie Jenner is looking like her old self after getting rid of her lip fillers.

The 20-year-old television personality updated fans in an Instagram comment Sunday after appearing with noticeably smaller lips in a new photo.

Jenner shared a picture Sunday evening of herself with friend Stassie Karanikolaou. She responded after one of her followers said she was looking like "the old Kylie."

"i got rid of all my filler," the star wrote, adding two surprised emojis and a smiley face.

heat wave

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star puckered up her new, natural pout in a followup photo.

"it's our 8 year anniversary," she wrote.

it’s our 8 year anniversary

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Jenner confirmed in May 2015 that she got lip injections after feeling insecure about her lips for years. She said in a Q&A video Friday that Stormi, her 5-month-old daughter with Travis Scott, has beautiful lips.

"She's my twin. Now she's, like, looking a lot more like her dad," the new mom said. "The one thing I was insecure about, she has -- she has the most perfect lips in the whole entire world. She didn't get those from me."

Jenner gave birth to Stormi in February following months of pregnancy rumors. She told fans on Twitter last week that her daughter has "the cutest" personality.

