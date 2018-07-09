Kourtney Kardashian pens post to 'little birthday ladybug' Penelope

July 9 (UPI) -- Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating daughter Penelope Disick's 6th birthday.

The 39-year-old television personality marked the occasion Sunday by dedicating a sweet post to Penelope on Instagram.

Kardashian shared a slideshow of photos of Penelope, her daughter with ex-partner Scott Disick, in Portofino, Italy. Penelope wears a floral dress, cowboy boots and wide-brimmed hat in the picture.

"My little birthday ladybug makes my heart incredible full every day," Kardashian gushed in the caption. "So in awe of her."

Kardashian's sister Kim Kardashian and mom, Kris Jenner, also wished Penelope a happy birthday online.

"Happy 6th Birthday my baby girl Penelope!" Kim captioned a photo of Penelope with North West, her daughter with Kanye West. "I love you so much you have no idea! But P, what's the tea you're spilling here?!?!?!"

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Penelope who turned 6 today!!!!!" Jenner wrote. "P you have brought such love and joy into our world and I love every single second of watching you grow up!!!!!"

"Thank you for every single memory and for all of the joy and laughter you bring to us every day. I love you so so much my precious P #proudgrandma #love #mybabies," she added.

Kardashian and her family fêted Penelope and North at a unicorn-themed joint birthday party in June. Kardashian is also parent to two sons, 8-year-old Mason and 3-year-old Reign, with Disick.