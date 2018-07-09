Justin Bieber confirms he is engaged to Hailey Baldwin

July 9 (UPI) -- Pop music star Justin Bieber confirmed via Instagram Monday that he is engaged to model Hailey Baldwin.

"Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," Bieber captioned a black and white photo of Baldwin sitting on his lap and kissing him on his cheek while he smiles with his eyes closed.

He added: "I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!. It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT! Isn't that nuts? By the way I didn't plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! "He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!" This is the year of favor!!!!"

The message received about 6 million "likes" in just a few hours.

"Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude," Baldwin tweeted.

Media outlets reported Sunday that Bieber had proposed to Baldwin at a restaurant at a Bahamas resort Saturday and, although his parents seemed to cryptically confirm the happy news, Bieber and Baldwin did not publicly address the story themselves until Monday.

Baldwin, 21, and Bieber, 24 -- who have known each for years -- began dating about a month ago.