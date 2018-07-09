Julianne Hough shares wedding video on 1st anniversary

July 9 (UPI) -- Julianne Hough is giving fans a never-before-seen look into her wedding.

The 29-year-old professional dancer shared her wedding video Sunday on her one-year anniversary with her husband, NHL free agent Brooks Laich.

The video captures moments leading up to, during and after Hough's wedding, including her kiss with Laich. Hough reminisced about the "perfect" day in the caption.

"We've been saving this video all year to share today!!!" the star wrote. "We have been married for 1 year and these words are more true than ever: Our wedding was the best weekend of my life, the best weekend of our lives and this has been the BEST YEAR!!!"

"Our wedding was all about LOVE and spreading love with our family and friends! Our wedding was so perfect, but our life together is the most beautiful thing I've ever experienced, and we're still working on making our lives together all about spreading love! I love you @brookslaich!" she gushed.

Hough and Laich tied the knot at an outdoor wedding in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Hough's brother, Derek Hough, served as a groomsman, with Nina Dobrev, Aaron Paul, Mark Ballas and other celebrity guests in attendance.

"I don't think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid," Hough said at the time. "But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life."

Hough is now looking to the future, and shared her hopes for children in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March.

"I'd probably want to start our family in the next 10 years," she shared. "I've had baby fever since I was, like, five. I've always wanted to be a mom."

Hough is known for serving as a pro and a judge on the ABC reality competition Dancing with the Stars. She said in March she's focused on other projects.