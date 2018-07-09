Hilary Duff posts new photo with 'sweet' son Luca

July 9 (UPI) -- Hilary Duff shares a moment with "sweet" son Luca in a new photo.

The 30-year-old actress enjoyed a beach day with Luca, her 6-year-old son with ex-husband Mike Comrie, following news she's expecting a daughter with boyfriend Matthew Koma.

Duff shared a photo Saturday on Instagram of herself and Luca on the shore. The pregnant actress showed off her baby bump in a black bikini top and botanical-print sarong.

"My sweet sweet boy. Oh the adventures we've had," she captioned the post.

Duff announced in June that she's having a baby girl. She shared Luca's idea for a baby name during an interview with The Late Late Show with James Corden the same month.

"Luca thinks Cofont Croissant is, like, the coolest name," the star said.

"When I just refer to it as 'Cofont,' and I'm like, 'That would be so cool, nobody at school's gonna be named Cofont,' and he's like, 'Croissant. Cofont Croissant.' It, like, goes together. There's no separating the two," she added.

Duff showed off her baby bump in a photo with Koma last week. The actress plays Kelsey Peters on Younger, which returned for a fifth season on TV Land in June.