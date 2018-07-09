Guest list, godparents announced for Prince Louis' christening

July 9 (UPI) -- Kensington Palace has announced who will be attending the christening of Prince Louis on Monday along with who Prince William and Kate Middleton have selected to be the infant's godparents.

The private ceremony, will take place at The Chapel Royal of St. James's Palace in London and will be attended by William, Middleton, Louis' siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and members of Middleton's family including her mother and father Michael and Carole Middleton, sister Pippa Middleton Matthews and her husband James Matthews and brother James Middleton.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip will not be attending the ceremony, stating that the decision was made some time ago and is not related to any health issues.

William and Middleton have chosen six godparents consisting of friends and family for Louis including Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lady Laura Meade, Hannah Carter and Lucy Middleton.

William and Middleton have once again not selected any of their siblings including Harry and Pippa to be godparents. The couple have famously stuck to choosing close friends and other family members such as Princess Diana's niece Laura Fellowes to be godparents for their children.

Louis was born on April 23 at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's hospital in West London. The baby, who is fifth in line to the throne, entered the world at 8 lbs. 7oz.