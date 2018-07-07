'Modern Family' star Ariel Winter takes break from Twitter

July 7 (UPI) -- Modern Family co-star Ariel Winter will not be posting on her Twitter account any time in the near future.

"Ariel has taken a break from Twitter and engaging with commenters on her other platforms because of the constant negativity she experiences," the 20-year-old actress' publicist told Us Weekly Friday. "She needs a moment to breathe and enjoy herself without judgement."

Yahoo Entertainment said Winter threatened this week -- in a now deleted, expletive-filled tweet -- to take legal action against paparazzi waiting to take pictures of her outside her home.

"Sad when you literally enjoy your job but hate every part of the fame aspect. Also sad when you desperately want to move somewhere remote so you can just live a normal life in peace. I can't speak for anyone else, but I hate being followed and I hate my [expletive] out in the news."

Sarah Hyland, who plays Winter's sister on the sitcom, last month went on Instagram to demand online "pervs" stop making lewd remarks about Winter's appearance and clothing choices.