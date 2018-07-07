Home / Entertainment News

Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury marry in Calif. forest

By Karen Butler  |  July 7, 2018 at 1:18 PM
July 7 (UPI) -- Twilight actress Ashley Greene and Australian TV personality Paul Khoury exchanged wedding vows they wrote themselves Friday in a forest outside of San Jose, Calif.

Among the more than 100 guests at the event were Robert Pattinson, Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren, Evan Ross, Josh Duhamel, Eiza Gonzáles and Cara Santana, E! News said.

"It was a beautiful and unique venue with redwood groves, waterfalls and beautiful ponds with lily pads," a source told E! News. "It was a fairytale setting and they couldn't have been happier."

Greene chose an open-backed dress designed by Katie May for the ceremony, then changed into a sheer gown with floral appliques by Windi Williams-Stern for the reception, Brides.com said.

Greene and Khoury began dating in 2013. They announced their engagement in December 2016.

