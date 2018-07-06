Khloe Kardashian cuddles daughter True ahead of return to work

July 6 (UPI) -- Khloe Kardashian was feeling "anxious" as she cuddled up to daughter True on Thursday.

The 34-year-old television personality spent time with True, her 12-week-old daughter with Tristan Thompson, prior to her first day back at work.

Kardashian posted videos on Snapchat of herself holding True. She voiced her apprehension about leaving her daughter for work the next day.

"I have to start work on the 6th and I've been getting just anxious about it. And today I'm very anxious," the new mom said.

"I don't know how I'm going to leave her all day tomorrow. That's freaking me out. But I got to go back to work at some point. So I'll be okay, right mama?" she added.

Kardashian said in a follow-up post Friday morning that she was feeling "anxious" but "eager."

"First day back at work since having True! I'm anxious to leave True but also eager to get back to work now that I have a new push and motivation," she said. "It's not just for me anymore."

Kardashian gave birth to True in April following reports Thompson cheated during her pregnancy. She celebrated her 34th birthday with Thompson and her sisters in June after defending her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

"You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist," the star told fans.