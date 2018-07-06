Kaley Cuoco undergoes shoulder surgery on honeymoon

July 6 (UPI) -- Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco said on Instagram that has undergone surgery shoulder while on her honeymoon with husband Karl Cook.

"When your 'honeymoon' is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery," the actress captioned an image of herself laying inside a hospital bed alongside a smiling Cook.

"Thank you for all the love and support! Knowing @mrtankcook I'm sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems thank god my hair color is on point," she continued.

Cook, on his Instagram, did post more post-surgery photos of Cuoco including a video of is wife snoring inside of a car.

"@normancook snoring like a distressed walrus. I love you so much honey but wow! #shouldersurgeryhoneymoon," he captioned the clip.

Cuoco and Cook tied the knot on Saturday. The couple started dating in March 2016 after Cuoco had ended her 21-month marriage to tennis player Ryan Sweeting.

Cuoco's Big Bang Theory co-stars Johnny Galecki and Mayim Bialek attended the wedding and posted photos on social media of the ceremony.