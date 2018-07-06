Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for July 6: Tamara Mowry, Tia Mowry

By UPI Staff  |  July 6, 2018 at 3:00 AM
July 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

They include:

-- John Paul Jones, founder of the U.S. Navy, in 1747

-- Mexican painter Frida Kahlo in 1907

-- Singer LaVerne Andrews of the Andrews Sisters in 1911

-- Former U.S. first lady Nancy Reagan in 1921

-- TV entertainer/producer Merv Griffin in 1925

-- Rock 'n' roll pioneer Bill Haley ("Rock Around The Clock") in 1925

-- Actor Janet Leigh in 1927

-- Singer/actor Della Reese in 1931

-- The Dalai Lama, spiritual leader/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1935 (age 83)

-- Actor Ned Beatty in 1937 (age 81)

-- Actor Burt Ward in 1945 (age 73)

-- Actor Sylvester Stallone in 1946 (age 72)

-- Former U.S. President George W. Bush in 1946 (age 72)

-- Actor Shelley Hack in 1947 (age 71)

-- Actor Geoffrey Rush in 1951 (age 67)

-- Singer Nanci Griffith in 1953 (age 65)

-- Actor Allyce Beasley in 1954 (age 67)

-- Rapper 50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, in 1975, (age 43)

-- Twin actors Tamara Mowry and Tia Mowry in 1978 (age 40)

-- Comedian and actor Kevin Hart in 1979 (age 39)

-- Actor Eva Green in 1980 (age 38)

-- Basketball player Pau Gasol in 1980 (age 38)

-- Baseball player Manny Machado in 1992 (age 26)

