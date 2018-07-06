Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco comes out as pansexual

July 6 (UPI) -- Panic! At The Disco singer Brendon Urie has come out as pansexual in a new interview published Friday.

"I'm married to a woman and I'm very much in love with her, but I'm not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person. Yeah, I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don't care," Urie said while speaking with Paper magazine.

"If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart's in the right place. I'm definitely attracted to men. It's just people that I am attracted to," he continued.

Urie, who married his wife Sarah in 2013, previously touched on his sexuality in 2017 during an interview with People magazine.

"It doesn't freak me out. Why does it matter who I'm [expletive]? I've gotten so many amazing letters and tweets from fans saying, 'I didn't have the courage to tell my parents, but I had you to fall back on.' I want to create a support system ... shed a light onto something that isn't as big a deal as everyone's making it out to be," he said at the time.

Panic! At The Disco recently released their sixth studio album titled Pray for the Wicked. The project topped the Billboard 200 chart during its first week of release.