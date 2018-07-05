Willow Palin celebrates at bachelorette party with mom, sisters

July 5 (UPI) -- Sarah Palin, Bristol Palin and Piper Palin attended Willow Palin's bachelorette party on the Fourth of July.

Willow, 23, was fêted by her mom, sisters and other family and friends Wednesday ahead of her wedding to Ricky Bailey.

Sarah, who is mom to Willow, Bristol, Piper and sons Track and Trig, posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram. She jokingly called herself a "fifth wheel" in the caption.

"#5thWheel! Letting me hang w 'em anyway," the former Alaska governor captioned the post. "And Happy Independence Day!"

Bristol, 27, said on her account that she was having "the best time" at her sister's party. The bash took place Tuesday through Thursday in Scottsdale, Ariz., according to E! News.

"having the best time at my sisters bachelorette party (but reallllllly missing my kids)," she captioned a group photo.

Willow got engaged to Bailey during a trip to New York in December. Bristol announced in March that her sister had asked her to serve as maid of honor in the wedding.

"it's official, i cannot wait!" she said on Instagram at the time. "#MOH #1."

Bristol is parent to 9-year-old son Tripp, 2-year-old daughter Sailor and 13-month-old daughter Atlee. She filed for divorce from Dakota Meyer in January after less than two years of marriage, but later appeared to reconcile with her husband.