Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith no longer say they're 'married'

July 5 (UPI) -- Will Smith has explained why he and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith don't refer to themselves as married anymore on streaming service Tidal's Rap Radar podcast.

The interview featured the actor discussing his relationship with Jada and how he is working on new music.

"We don't even say we're married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life," Will said of why they have stopped using married to describe themselves.

"There's no deal breakers. There's nothing she could do ever. Nothing that would break our relationship," he continued. "She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space."

Will previously addressed break-up rumors in May on his new song "In the Clique." "Twenty years of swag y'all just witnessed / Stop the divorce rumors and mind your damn business," he rapped.

"I just started writing again. [I'm] just trying to find the way to say the stuff that's in my mind. I'm burning again creatively, and I have outlets I've never had before," Will said on Rap Radar about how he plans on releasing more new music.

"I'm in the studio now and I have real things to say. That's the thing that's gonna be new and different and interesting about the music that I create going forward."

Will's last album, Lost and Found, was released in 2005.